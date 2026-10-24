AAP alleges irregularities in Delhi textbook printing, government accuses it of “shoot and scoot politics”

The procurement of textbooks for Delhi government school students is now the centre of a political row, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that books were printed on substandard paper and did not meet tender specifications, and the Delhi government rejecting allegations of irregularities.

On Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood rejected the AAP’s allegations, and argued that the current government had procured school textbooks at rates lower than those under the previous AAP government.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj had on Friday alleged that the Class 8 Hindi textbook ‘Malhar,’ printed through the Delhi government’s tender process, had relatively inferior-quality paper and small print size compared to the edition available in the market.

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He claimed that while the tender specifications required A4-sized books printed on 80 GSM (grams per square metre) paper, the government-supplied copies used 60 GSM paper and were of poorer quality.

“Class 8 students are being given a book with such tiny print that they would need a magnifying glass to read it. Rekha Gupta’s photograph has been printed on the first page, so that everyone knows who the book is being provided courtesy of. There is a world of difference between the two books,” he said.

“The price of the book available at a private shop includes the commissions of the shopkeeper and distributor, yet the book printed by the government appears to involve a 40 percent commission. Any printer can confirm that this is 60 to 65 GSM paper. The people in the government have indulged in open loot and have even cut corners on the size of books,” he added.

Bharadwaj alleged that a difference in paper quality and size pointed to a “40 percent difference in cost” in the procurement process and demanded that Sood and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta “explain who took this commission.”

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Countering the allegations at a press conference, Sood said the procurement process was transparent and that the allegations were an attempt by AAP leaders to “mislead the public.”

Sood said the government had purchased the Class 8 Hindi textbook ‘Malhar’ for Rs 28.61 per unit, while a textbook of the same size, ‘Griha Vigyan’, had been printed for Rs 55 under the previous AAP government in 2022.

On the allegation that the books were smaller than the prescribed size, Sood said the tender specifications mentioned dimensions of 17.1 cm by 24.1 cm.

He maintained that the current books had undergone quality checks and that the procurement rates were lower than those under the AAP regime.

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He said the highest textbook prices under the present government had been capped at Rs 51, and claimed that prices had gone up to Rs 110 for Class 8 books, Rs 103 for Class 7 books and Rs 133 for Class 6 books under the AAP government.

Accusing AAP leaders of indulging in “shoot and scoot” politics, Sood said the government was examining the matter and would take “appropriate action after reviewing the facts. “

“Their own Education Secretary was writing letters in 2023 criticizing the poor printing quality of books under AAP’s government, where identical-sized books were bought for Rs 55. Under our government, books are bought transparently for Rs 28.61 after passing strict laboratory quality tests… There is a famous saying in rural Delhi – ‘Papi jaane paap, jaisa hoon main aap’ (A sinner projects their own guilt onto others). Those who committed scam after scam for 10 years see scams in everything,” said Sood.