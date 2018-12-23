Delhi: School survey runs into more opposition

Teams conducting the school evaluation survey under the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) are experiencing more resistance, with some private schools not allowing them to carry out the exercise saying they were unaware of it.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that North and South civic body schools had pulled out of the survey, claiming that it was being carried out with a “political motive”, with an intent “to show corporation schools in a bad light.”

According to the Commission, at least seven private schools did not let the teams on their campuses to proceed with the survey. All these schools have been issued notices, asking them to appear before the Commission with written responses, and stating that “the schools are wilfully disrupting” the Commission’s work and doing so “is a prima facie violation of the Right to Education Act”, officials said.

Suresh Kumar, manager of Vikram Public School in Sangam Vihar which was visited by a DCPCR team on Friday, said that he received a call only a day before, with the Commission saying that “some people would visit the school”. He added that the school was not informed of the “nature of their visit”.

“When the team arrived, we did not know what this survey was about. We just requested them to give us a day because many teachers were not present and we wanted to have a discussion on the same. Later, they explained the nature of the survey to us, saying that it was for the safety of the children, following which we told them they can carry it out,” he claimed.

The principal of International Happy School in Chirag Delhi said that they did not receive any notice about the team’s visit. “I was not in the school at the time of their visit, and therefore would not have been able to give them the documents required,” she said.

However, DCPCR member Anurag Kundu said that the Commission had informed schools of the visits in multiple ways.

“All schools had been informed about the evaluation through multiple circulars dispatched in November. That they did not read them is not on us… We have oriented nearly 190 private school principals on the exercise, surely the others would have picked up on the buzz. We have collected the complete database of all schools from all agencies and sent emails to all those who have registered their contact details. Even where all else has failed, we inform the respective inspectors of the schools a day before we would be visiting in their jurisdiction,” he said.

He added that following complaints from schools, formal letters were dispatched to 416 schools Friday. He said the Commission has begun publishing the schedule of their visits on their Facebook page, and will soon publish their weekly schedule for the next four months on their website.