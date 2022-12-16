Student ‘pushed off first floor by teacher’ at Delhi school

A Class 5 girl is being treated for injuries that she sustained when she was allegedly thrown from the first-floor classroom of her school in Delhi’s central district on Friday morning.

The girl’s class teacher has been detained by police in connection with the incident reported from Prathmik Vidyalaya in the Model Basti area opposite Filimistan.

“The class teacher, namely Geeta Deshwal, hit the student, Vandana, with a small pair of scissors and threw her from the first-floor classroom,” DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said, adding that the child had been admitted to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors stated that she was out of danger.

DCP Chauhan said a case under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) would be filed on the basis of eyewitness statements.

It was a member of the public who told a beat police officer of the DBG Road police station about the incident.

Videos from the scene showed a large group of locals including the girl’s parents gathering there.