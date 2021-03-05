Delhi school says Covid test ‘fake’, files complaint

A leading school in Delhi, which was shut for a week after a student reportedly tested positive for Covid, has now filed a police complaint against the student’s family, alleging that the Covid report submitted by them had been forged.

Queen Mary’s School, a government-aided school in Tis Hazari, had notified parents that it would be closed between March 2 to March 6 after parents protested outside the school because a class XI student reportedly tested positive for Covid on February 27. The protesting parents had claimed that laxity in implementing the SOP had led to the situation. On Thursday, school authorities claimed the Covid report was fudged.

In a written complaint to the Directorate of Education and the education minister, principal Ritu P Solomon wrote that “instead of informing school authorities, she [parent of the student] circulated the medical report on the parents’ WhatsApp group with an intention of instigating them and claimed that her daughter had contracted corona due to the negligence of school authorities, thus misled the parent community. As a result of this fake news on 01.03.21, parents congregated in the school campus. Due to this, the school management had to take the decision to close the school for six days.”

The school has since postponed the year end exams for classes IX and XI.

It went on to state that “school department verified the said Covid-19 test report… from the said hospital and on verification, it was found that the said report is forged and fabricated”.

The school has alleged that they found the report by that number had been issued to a 37-year-old man who had tested negative for the infection.

Sources at the Sabzi Mandi police station said they had received a complaint but an FIR had not been registered so far. “The school gave us a written complaint against the parent and we are investigating the matter,” a senior police official said.

The mother of the student, meanwhile, said she had forwarded the Covid report as received from the testing centre to school authorities.

“We forwarded the report we had received and have no idea about the allegations made by the school authorities… I have forwarded the hard copy of the report. We had raised the issue so that other children do not get affected. Currently, I want my daughter to complete her quarantine and if needed we will go to court after that. The school is doing this to cover up their wrong-doings,” she said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recommended that schools hold in-person exams for Class IX and XI students. Parents are wary, given that children are yet to receive the vaccine.