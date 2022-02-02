Delhi: Another private school body writes to L-G pushing for reopening, cites learning losses

Another major private school body in Delhi has written to the Lieutenant Governor requesting the reopening of schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC) raised the issue of the learning losses suffered by children to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The NPSC has some of the most prominent schools in Delhi under its wing, such as Sanskriti School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the various branches of Delhi Public School and Modern School. After the Action Committee Unaided Private Schools wrote to the LG’s office on Sunday , the NPSC too has now urged the L-G to put schools’ reopening on priority, stating that there is “absolutely no justification to keep schools closed”.

“Delhi schools have had pandemic driven closures for about a colossal span of two years and this has taken a massive toll on (the) mental and physical health of students of all age groups. The present scenario is keeping huge learning gaps leading to a generational catastrophe which will unfailingly have a long-term and deep-rooted repercussion. The WHO, UNICEF and global medical experts stated in clear terms that the spread of the virus is not related to the opening of the schools. In fact, when all public places have reopened, there is absolutely no justification to keep schools closed,” the letter states.

NPSC chairperson Sudha Acharya emphasised that their demand is for schools to be allowed to reopen for all grades, and not just senior classes.

“Reopening schools will accelerate resilience building and navigate the mental issues of students with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

Before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting last week, the Delhi government had stated its support for school reopening, but at the meeting, it had been decided to defer discussions on the matter till the next meeting.