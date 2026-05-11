Delhi nursery student’s rape: ‘Grave safety lapses’ flagged in notice to school

Days after a child in the nursery section was allegedly raped at a private school in Delhi, the Directorate of Education (DoE) flagged “grave lapses” in child safety in a show cause notice issued to the institution.

The DoE pointed to gaps in CCTV surveillance, the pre-primary classes were being run from an unauthorised premises, and alleged failure in implementing child safety safeguards.

The child had been raped allegedly by the caretaker and he was granted bail by a court on May 7. Police said an FIR was lodged on May 1 after the girl’s mother filed a complaint alleging her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male staff member of the school.

In the notice issued on May 8, the Directorate said the alleged incident “reflects grave lapses on the part of the school administration, supervisory staff and management in discharging their statutory and moral responsibilities towards protection of children”.

It flagged several issues, including “unauthorised use of premises not covered under the recognition granted to the school,” violation of DDA land allotment conditions, non-compliance with structural stability, fire safety and health-related norms, and operating educational activities from an unrecognised or unapproved premises.

Surveillance system shortcomings

The notice, issued by the Deputy Director of Education of the district concerned, underlined that a preliminary inquiry revealed shortcomings in the school’s surveillance and monitoring systems. Majorly, it flagged the “absence/non-installation of CCTV cameras at critical and sensitive locations in violation of safety norms and child protection requirements.”

The department has also alleged that the school administration had failed to put in place “proper safeguards, monitoring mechanisms, and preventive measures for protection of children studying in the school.”

Earlier complaints under scrutiny

Story continues below this ad

The Department said several complaints and sensitive issues related to the school’s administration, safety and functioning had reportedly continued for a considerable period without adequate corrective steps being taken by the management.

According to the Directorate, these acts and omissions prima facie constitute serious violations of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules. The notice states that the conduct of the school management amounts to “gross negligence and dereliction of duty,” endangering the physical and psychological safety of minor students entrusted to the institution.

Nursery classes ‘run from separate premises’

Apart from the alleged assault, the Directorate also raised concerns over the functioning of nursery and pre-primary classes from a separate private premises.

According to the DoE, the nursery and pre-primary classes were being operated from “a separate private land/premises other than the land allotted/leased to the school by the Delhi Development Authority for the purpose of running the recognised school”.

Story continues below this ad

It further said the said premises is located approximately 1 km away from the main campus and that students were allegedly being shifted and accommodated there “without any apparent approval/permission from the competent authority”.

Running classes from a premises other than the recognised and approved campus, the notice stated, prima facie amounts to violation of the conditions of recognition, land allotment conditions, safety norms, infrastructural requirements and other statutory provisions applicable to recognised schools.

The department also said this raises serious concerns about the safety, security and welfare of minor children, especially in the absence of statutory approval and integrated supervision.

The Directorate also referred to the possibility of “concealment/suppression of material facts” from the department regarding the actual place from where the classes were being conducted.

Records and compliance documents sought

Story continues below this ad

It further said zonal and district offices had earlier issued instructions regarding issues linked to the school’s financial position, general functioning, legal matters between staff and the school, and administrative functioning.

The department has directed the school management to submit a complete incident report along with a timeline of events, details of staff on duty at the relevant time, child safety policy and compliance records, CCTV installation details and surveillance records, and a copy of the FIR or police complaint.

The school has also been asked to submit details of action proposed against responsible persons and measures planned to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

On the issue of the separate premises, the Directorate has sought copies of any approval or permission obtained from the competent authority, ownership documents of the private premises, details of distance and transport arrangements, fire safety certificate, building safety certificate, health certificate, occupancy-related permissions, recognition orders and approved site or building plans.

Story continues below this ad

The notice warned that recognition may be withdrawn or management taken over under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, if a reply is not submitted. The Directorate has also warned that it may recommend to the Delhi Development Authority to cancel the school’s lease or land allotment.