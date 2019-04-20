Delhi: School PTM becomes casualty of poll race after BJP complains to election office

Parent-teacher meetings which were to be held across all Delhi government schools today have been indefinitely postponed after a complaint regarding them was lodged at the electoral office by the BJP state office.

Advertising

On Thursday evening, the Directorate of Education received a letter from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) asking that the ‘mega PTM’ be kept in abeyance as it had received a complaint regarding “misuse of Government Machinery and officials for influencing General Elections in NVT of Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP by organising a Mega PTM in all Delhi government schools on April 20, 2019.”

Late Thursday night, heads of schools and district and zonal education officials received a circular from the DoE, ordering them to ensure that no PTM is held on Saturday.

The complaint lodged by the BJP centres around the involvement of School Management Committee (SMC) members in conducting the meetings. SMC members include the head of school, 12 parents, a teacher, a representative of the local MLA and a social worker.

As per guidelines issued by the DoE to schools on conducting these PTMs, SMC members are supposed to be part of a committee welcoming parents, and may disseminate information to parents about the PTMs.

Advertising

“The issue is that the SMC members are AAP workers, and they can use this platform as an opportunity to spread election-related messages. This is the kind of thing that the party usually does. Why does it have to be held just now?” said BJP national secretary R P Singh.

The postponement led to chaos within the education department, as officials and heads of schools struggled to inform parents about the development. The department instructed all heads of schools to call up all parents and inform them, and also display the information prominently at school gates.

“Where is the politics in conducting parent-teacher meetings? They are a platform to create a relationship between schools and the community, and an important platform for schools to communicate with parents. This was decided long ago, but the order from the election office arrived on Thursday evening, and Friday was a gazetted holiday. We are trying our best to communicate this change across all 1,000-plus schools but it will be really unfortunate if parents have to be turned away at the school gates on Saturday,” said an education department official.

The points that were to be discussed with parents in the meetings were changes in the no-detention policy, CBSE promotion rules and examination patterns and academic improvement of children. Parents were also supposed to be convinced to send their children for Mission Buniyaad learning camps during summer vacations.

Education department officials said the meeting had assumed a greater significance in the wake of the Election Commission earlier disallowing the Delhi government to carry newspaper and radio messages about the learning campaign citing the MCC.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Neither do the children of BJP leaders and workers study in government schools nor do the children of those who vote for them. They always want the destruction of the children of poor, common people. If everything stops during elections, let PTMs be stopped in private schools as well. BJP is an anti-poor party. Let them hold PTMs in their shabby MCD schools to publicise their party.”