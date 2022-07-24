Principals of 10 Govt schools in Outer Delhi meet DCP to discuss student safety

Representatives and principals of the 10 major Government schools under the jurisdiction of the Sultanpuri police station in Delhi’s Outer District met with DCP (Outer District) Sameer Sharma to discuss ways to ensure the safety and security of students, said the police.

The police said that they were made aware of the criminal activities that school students might be prone to, and that teachers could play a vital role in the future of students and helping them to be good citizens, and discussed several ways to create a friendly learning environment.

They added that school representatives were asked to raise student awareness of the role of the police in case they were threatened or harassed by outsiders as well as other students. They were also briefed regarding the surprise checking of school bags for suspicious items, as well as reporting the use of narcotics on school premises to the police and guardians of students.

School representatives were also briefed regarding the immediate reporting to the police of any knives or sharp objects possessed by students.

According to DCP Sharma, “It was suggested that they report any indications of grudges or the formation of groups to the police for preventive actions to be taken. The students could also be counselled from time to time to make them feel like responsible members of society, and refrain from violence and anti-social activities.”

Sharma also said that students should be motivated to inform the school administration or police if they notice suspicious activity anywhere. He added that students should feel secure about informing the school administration and police about suspicious activities without their names and identities being disclosed.

The police said that principals and representatives were requested to follow these suggestions in letter and spirit to protect the future of students and help them become good citizens.