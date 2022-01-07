Delhi: Health clinics at govt schools to open next week

Health clinics for routine check-ups as well as mental health counselling will start functioning at government schools in the city next week.

Of the 20 schools identified for the pilot project, the clinics will begin functioning in 10 from January 12 and in the other 10 from January 17.

The setting up of health clinics is a new project of the Delhi government, along the lines of its flagship mohalla clinics, but will be used exclusively by the students of that school, and will be operational during school hours. Like the newer mohalla clinics introduced by the government, these too will operate from porta cabins installed in the school premises.

“The Departments of Health and Education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through School Health Clinics in government schools of NCT of Delhi. This becomes more important specially during Covid, when students are not able to intermingle… Along with providing routine checkups, the clinic will also focus on the emotional wellbeing of the students, address issues related to their mental health, and offer counselling too,” read the communication from the education department to the heads of the schools concerned.

Each school health clinic will be staffed with one ‘School Health Clinic Assistant’ or nurse, one psychologist, and one multi task worker. One doctor will be available for every five clinics, and will visit each once a week.

Once the clinics start operating, 30 students from Classes 9 to 12 will be called for screening with written consent from their parents. They will be called in batches of six per hour.

Group sessions with the psychologists will also begin; one will be held every day.