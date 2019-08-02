Delhi school girl suicide: Family says another student’s kin lied about brawl

The family of a Class XII student, who allegedly committed suicide at her South Delhi home on Wednesday, alleged she was “driven to take the extreme step” by another schoolgirl’s family, who had allegedly accused her of bullying. The victim’s family claimed ‘she had no prior altercation with the other girl and was not under any apparent stress’.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar had told The Indian Express that parents of another school student had complained to the school principal against the victim for allegedly beating their child.

“She was very bold. If she was driven to take her own life, she must have been really harassed. School authorities must answer and tell us what happened… The girl’s mother and other family members repeatedly provoked us by suggesting a public brawl to decide who’s stronger, but we resisted,” alleged the girl’s paternal aunt.

“Both girls were not friends, but they did not have any history of altercation either. Our girl was very chirpy and happy. She never seemed depressed or had any kind of mental stress,” she said.

DCP Kumar said: “A Class XI student alleged the victim thrashed her and two boys on Monday at 12.30 pm after school was over. The parents of both the students were asked to come to school. By the time the victim’s parents reached school, the teacher had left. The girl went home and was found hanging in her room in the evening.” He added that the family has not filed a complaint against anyone so far.

He said no foul play is suspected and no suicide note has been recovered. The victim’s family claimed the girl got home, changed her clothes and locked her younger sister inside another room.

School officials did not respond to attempts seeking comment on the suicide.