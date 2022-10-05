Delhi: Lessons on river protection for students this festive season

The festival season is now a time for the children to learn about river protection with awareness competitions to be held in all schools in Delhi.

As part of the “Green Immersion of Idol Plans” for festivals such as Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja, the Delhi government has made arrangements for the immersion of idols in artificial ponds created for the purpose as opposed to in the Yamuna river. On the occasion of Dashami, the idols will be carried from pandals in Delhi for immersion in these ponds later in the day.

While different government departments have been tasked with enforcement, the education department has been directed to conduct awareness programmes on the same for the children.

As part of this, the students of classes VI to XII in all schools in Delhi will participate in a set of competitions in the festival season: a debate competition on “Effect of Festivals on our Rivers”, a poster making competition on “Clean Rivers”, a slogan writing competition on “River Yamuna: A Life Line to Millions” and an essay writing competition on “Challenges of Clean Water and their Solution”.

For years before this, the advent of Diwali has meant awareness programmes against the use of fire-crackers in schools and on their harmful effects.