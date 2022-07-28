Delhi education dept orders safety audit of all vehicles taking kids to school

Updated: July 28, 2022 6:49:34 pm
Shortly after a tempo traveller carrying 21 schoolchildren caught fire in Delhi, the Directorate of Education ordered safety audits of vehicles used for transporting students to schools.
The tempo traveller ferrying students of Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini was not part of the transport services offered by the school and was privately arranged by a group of parents. While the vehicle was gutted, all the children were unharmed.
Now the DoE has directed the district-level education department officials to conduct safety audits of all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in their jurisdiction, including all buses, autos, mini-vans and other vehicles used to transport students to their schools.
It has stated that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ Manual of Safety and Security of Children in Schools; the Ministry of Education’s Guidelines on School Safety and Security; and the CBSE’s circular on the safety of school children in the school bus be disseminated in all schools.
Subscriber Only Stories
In April 2022, the NCPCR had requested that this exercise be conducted, stating that “It has been observed that, due to the pandemic, the focus and irregularity on opening of schools, the focus of school authorities/management has drifted away from the safety and security of children in terms of school infrastructure and transport”. It had also stated that “the sensitisation and orientation of school staff including the non-teaching staff on these issues has taken a back seat for a while”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Dhanush treats fans to Vaathi teaser on his 39th birthday
Entering Pollywood has been a fight but a beautiful one, says Hashneen Chauhan
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki look revealed, see their leaked photo from London set
As Neena Gupta, Masaba return with Masaba Masaba 2, here’s what to expect
Sameera Reddy shares easy eye shadow hack using a spoon
Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’
Ukraine war will not be free pass for drug cheats, says WADA boss
The Legend movie review: An elaborate advertisement of a bloated ego
Delhi education dept orders safety audit of all vehicles taking kids to school
Boy sings song in a police station, reminds netizens of ‘Action Hero Biju’ scene. Watch video
Explained: Why is one of the world’s wealthiest artists set to burn his artwork?
Oppenheimer teaser introduces the ‘man who moved the Earth’. Watch video