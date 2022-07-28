Delhi education dept orders safety audit of all vehicles taking kids to school

Shortly after a tempo traveller carrying 21 schoolchildren caught fire in Delhi, the Directorate of Education ordered safety audits of vehicles used for transporting students to schools.

The tempo traveller ferrying students of Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini was not part of the transport services offered by the school and was privately arranged by a group of parents. While the vehicle was gutted, all the children were unharmed.

Now the DoE has directed the district-level education department officials to conduct safety audits of all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in their jurisdiction, including all buses, autos, mini-vans and other vehicles used to transport students to their schools.

It has stated that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ Manual of Safety and Security of Children in Schools; the Ministry of Education’s Guidelines on School Safety and Security; and the CBSE’s circular on the safety of school children in the school bus be disseminated in all schools.

In April 2022, the NCPCR had requested that this exercise be conducted, stating that “It has been observed that, due to the pandemic, the focus and irregularity on opening of schools, the focus of school authorities/management has drifted away from the safety and security of children in terms of school infrastructure and transport”. It had also stated that “the sensitisation and orientation of school staff including the non-teaching staff on these issues has taken a back seat for a while”.