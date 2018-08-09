Delhi school boy ‘molested’: 3 students apprehended

Three students of a private school were apprehended for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old schoolmate inside their school bus on three different occasions, in Shahdara. The arrest was made two days after the nine-year-old’s mother approached police.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said they have apprehended all three students and will produce them before a juvenile justice board (JJB) on Thursday. Further investigations are underway, said Yadav.

The nine-year-old had alleged that the first incident took place in the last week of July. According to police, the boy claims that he complained to the teacher but she did not act. The teacher has also been summoned, and police are set to record the statement of other students on the bus. All three boys have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The boy’s parents approached police and registered a complaint on Monday. “The boy alleged the first incident took place on July 27. Around 1.45 pm, the three students, his seniors, called him and asked him to sit on their lap. One of them allegedly molested him,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that a similar incident took place on July 30 and August 1, when he finally told his mother about it.

