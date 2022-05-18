No Delhi school can deny admission on grounds of disability, severity of disability: DoE

Admission shall not be denied on the ground of disability or severity of the disability, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has emphasised in a fresh set of instructions to schools in Delhi on admission to Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

The DoE has issued directions to schools of all management to increase the ease of school admission to CWSN, easing restrictions on age, documents, and class capacity. It has emphasised that schools cannot deny admission to a child on the ground that they do not have a special educator and other facilities they are required to have under the Right to Education Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

It has also instructed schools to not deny admission to CWSN because of their age. There are upper age limits for admissions to all classes and the DoE has stated that school heads should offer relaxation of up to four years in these, adding that if additional relaxation is sought for a child, it will be considered by its Inclusive Education Branch.

A child unable to produce required documents at the time of admission will be given provisional admission and their parents will be given a maximum of three months to submit them.

It has also stated that if a pre-primary or primary class in a government-run or aided school reaches its maximum capacity in a section and a CWSN applicant approaches the school for admissions, the school may approach district officials for permission to admit two such children.

Additionally, it has said that even if the parents of a CWSN applicant are unable to apply for admissions within the prescribed time period, the head of school must process their admission application and forward it to district education authorities who shall allow admission at their own level.