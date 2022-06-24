Delhi SCERT to conduct a State Achievement Survey this year

The Delhi State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a State Achievement Survey (SAS) later this year.

This achievement survey will be conducted in October for students of classes III, V, VIII and X in Delhi government, government-aided and private schools in the city. It will not be conducted in central government-run schools in Delhi.

According to a notification by the SCERT, this is in accordance with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which states that the SCERT will conduct SAS for the continuous improvement of school education in the year in which the National Achievement Survey (NAS) is not being held.

The NAS was held in November 2021, where it emerged that Delhi was behind the national average in all three subjects—Languages, Maths and EVS—at the class III and V level. Delhi had also registered a dip in its performances in these grades since the last NAS which had been conducted in 2017, before the pandemic. However, at Class 8 level, it bucked the national trend and recorded better performances than in the pre-pandemic survey.