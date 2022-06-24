scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Delhi SCERT to conduct a State Achievement Survey this year

Survey will be conducted in October for students of classes III, V, VIII and X in Delhi government, government-aided and private schools in the city

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 10:44:57 am
According to a notification by the SCERT, this is in accordance with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (File photo)

The Delhi State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a State Achievement Survey (SAS) later this year.

This achievement survey will be conducted in October for students of classes III, V, VIII and X in Delhi government, government-aided and private schools in the city. It will not be conducted in central government-run schools in Delhi.

According to a notification by the SCERT, this is in accordance with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which states that the SCERT will conduct SAS for the continuous improvement of school education in the year in which the National Achievement Survey (NAS) is not being held.

More from Delhi

The NAS was held in November 2021, where it emerged that Delhi was behind the national average in all three subjects—Languages, Maths and EVS—at the class III and V level. Delhi had also registered a dip in its performances in these grades since the last NAS which had been conducted in 2017, before the pandemic. However, at Class 8 level, it bucked the national trend and recorded better performances than in the pre-pandemic survey.

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement