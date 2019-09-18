Delhi: ‘Saw people with hair dyed grey, thought it’s for play’

A day after makeup artist Shamsher Singh was arrested for allegedly helping a 32-year-old man pose as an octogenarian and cheat immigration officers at the IGI Airport, his employee, Salim, is looking after his salon.

When The Indian Express visited the salon in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the place was locked from the outside. The salon remains closed on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Rajan Sachdeva, who had leased the plot to Singh, said, “After Singh’s arrest, Salim came to work and is managing all operations. We never knew Singh would be in trouble. Two months ago, I saw people coming here and getting their hair dyed grey. I was curious and asked Singh whether these people were part of a play. But he did not say anything. After a month, I saw others coming and getting a similar makeover.”

The salon offers services such as makeup, nail art, hairstyling and spa. Singh was arrested after Jayesh Patel (32) was caught by security officers at IGI Airport on September 8.

“When the news broke about Patel, I warned Singh about his actions. He told me that he wanted money and had nothing to do with the crime. He said that he was just doing his job,” claimed Sachdeva.

Singh, who is called Billu by his friends and clients, hails from Punjab. He opened the salon four years ago.

He lives with his wife and two children aged 15 and 24 in Rohini.