Delhi saw most hours of dense fog in December and January since 2017

Delhi has seen the highest hours of dense fog, when visibility was less than 200 metres, in December and January this winter since the 2017-18 winter, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

In December and January this winter, the observatory at the IGI Airport, Palam, recorded 89 hours of dense fog over 15 days. The last time the city recorded a higher number of hours of dense fog was in 2017-18 when there were 92 hours.

The highest number of hours of dense fog recorded from 2010-11 onwards is 174 hours in 2014-15, followed by 160 in 2013-14. The lowest from 2010-11 onwards is 27 hours in the winter of 2021-22. In about 13 winters from 2010 onwards, there was a high number of dense fog hours till around 2016-17, when 125 hours were recorded. Since then, there has been a decline in the hours of dense fog, data shows.

R K Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, pointed out that after a few years, the dense fog hours have reverted to higher numbers this winter. “From 2010 to around 2017, there was a high number of dense fog hours, with some winters reporting over 100 hours. This was followed by low numbers from 2018-19 onwards. Over the past four years, the number was much lower compared to this winter. There are decadal variations in fog episodes,” he said.

Explained Fog episodes

Jenamani explained that there are high variations in the dense fog hours since fog episodes depend on a number of factors. “Calm winds, fewer active western disturbances and low temperatures bringing cold wave conditions contributed to fog episodes this winter. This winter, most of the fog episodes were from around December 18 or 19 to January 12, when fewer active western disturbances affected northwest India. The winds were mostly calm and light. Fog episodes also depend on the minimum temperature and the number of days for which it remains below 10 or 5 degrees. After January 15 this year, there were western disturbances and the temperature went up,” he said. In about a decade, Delhi has seen its coldest January this year in terms of the average minimum temperature for the month and the number of cold wave days.

The normal number of dense fog days and hours over Palam, calculated as a long period average, is 18 days and 100 hours for December and January. This year, December recorded six days and 26 hours, while January saw nine days and 63 hours. Fog episodes had affected flight operations at Delhi Airport this winter.