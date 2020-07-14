Delhi saw 2 lakh RT-PCR, 3 lakh antigen tests in past month

People get tested for Covid-19 at Nehru Homeopathic hospital in Defence Colony on Monday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) People get tested for Covid-19 at Nehru Homeopathic hospital in Defence Colony on Monday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The national capital conducted roughly 2 lakh RT-PCR and 3 lakh rapid antigen tests for Covid in the past month — with the former throwing up a positivity rate of 30.5%, and the latter considerably lower at 6.5% — data accessed by The Indian Express shows.

The overall positivity rate for the city during the past month was 14.57%.

On Monday, the capital recorded 1,246 cases and 40 deaths — the first time in weeks cases have dipped below the 1,500-mark. Active cases also continued to decline, standing at 19,017. Delhi’s recovery rate, the Centre said on Monday, was 79.98% — the second highest in the country, with Ladakh on the top at 85.45%.

While RT-PCR, considered the gold standard for Covid testing, is typically used for those with symptoms or exposure to a Covid patient, the rapid antigen tests were introduced in the capital on June 18 to widen the net and test even asymptomatic people, particularly in containment zones.

While the accuracy of RT-PCR tests is 70%, that of antigen tests is around 40%, and those who test negative but are symptomatic are urged to get the former test to rule out Covid.

Of the 11 districts in Delhi, positivity rate for nine was available. The district with the highest positivity rate in RT-PCR tests, 39.5%, was Northwest. In antigen tests, the positivity rate was highest in Shahdara district — at 9.4%.

According to the data, the South Delhi district conducted the highest number of RT-PCR tests at a little over 40,000, with a positivity rate of around 10%.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, said the city’s positivity rate dipped to 9% in the week ending Sunday, as compared to 11% the previous week. At its peak, the city’s weekly average positivity rate was highest in the second week of June at 31%.

According to official data, of the 2,01,950 RT-PCR tests conducted between June 14 and July 12, reports for 1,51,690 had been received, and 46,320 were Covid positive. And a total of 2,99,699 rapid antigen tests were conducted between June 18 and July 12, with 19,490 results positive.

“Till a couple of weeks ago, we had over 30% of people testing positive. This figure has dipped to 14-15% now… Delhi is conducting the highest number of tests per million at 41,571 — the aim is to test everyone who needs it, and also extend it to high risk groups such as senior citizens or people such as rickshaw drivers, electricians and plumbers who come in contact with many people during day,” an official said.

