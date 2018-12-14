Delhi: Satyendar Jain seeks dissolution of police complaints body

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has urged L-G Anil Baijal to disband the newly constituted Police Complaints Authority (PCA), while questioning its legality as the matter is sub-judice.

On December 11, the L-G had notified the formation of the three-member committee, the process for which was initiated in January. The panel is empowered to look into allegations of serious misconduct against Delhi Police officers.

“The minister has pointed out that the setting-up of the PCA is currently sub-judice before the Delhi High Court. The HC’s division bench, in its order dated October 12, said any further action taken will be subject to the outcome of the said proceedings before the court,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

“The minister has written that the notification is not justified in light of the pendency of the matter…,” the spokesperson added. The members of the committee are ex-IAS Nutan Guha Biswas, former IPS P Kamraj and lawyer Tinu Bajwa.