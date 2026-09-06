‘Have you seen him?’: Frantic search for loved ones after Delhi building collapse

At the collapse site, rescuers are still searching for people trapped under the rubble (L) and Puja searching for her brother Neeraj Yadav at AIIMS. (PTI Photo, Special Arrangement)

Holding her mobile phone, a teary-eyed Puja Yadav, 20, asked the same question from hospital staff and police officers at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Sunday as she showed them her brother’s photograph: “Have you seen Pawan Yadav?”

A student at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College, Pawan, 21, was inside a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing at least three people.

Her frantic search, however, could not yield any relief. “They are saying he is not here,” Puja said, crying. She had spoken to Pawan the previous night. “His phone was unreachable after the incident. His roommate’s phone was unreachable too,” she said.