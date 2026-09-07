Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: CCTV captures five-storey hostel crashing down

A CCTV video has surfaced showing the moment a five-storey building used as a private hostel collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and several others trapped under the debris.

The building, located opposite Sri Venkateswara College in the Dhaula Kuan area, housed students and others in paying guest accommodation. Ten people rescued from the rubble were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, with seven of them reported to be in critical condition, according to police. Rescue teams continued their search for survivors late into the night.

#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV footage from the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi’s South-West district. Six people have lost their lives. (Source: Local Resident) pic.twitter.com/7MtDbb3pJF — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

The collapse was reported around 1.34 pm after a PCR call was received about a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara coming down. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, SDRF and other agencies joined the rescue operation.

AIIMS said 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre following injuries sustained in the Satya Niketan building collapse. Of these, five were brought dead, while one patient who was initially in critical condition later succumbed to their injuries. Three patients have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, including one patient who underwent surgery for a fracture. Another patient sustained minor injuries and was discharged after observation.