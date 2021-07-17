Delhi: Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market shut for violating Covid norms

Crowded Sarojini Nagar Market, on the first weekend of July, on Sunday, July 04, 2021. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A Delhi government order Saturday stated that Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market will be shut for violating Covid norms. The shops that come under the Export Market will be closed from Sunday, until further orders.

“And whereas, an inspection was done by the undersigned in Sarojini Nagar Market on 17/7/2021 at 5:30 pm and it was found that the Export Market SN was extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all,” the order read.

The order stated that even though Covid cases have gone down significantly, due caution needs to be maintained.

The order also stated that although a meeting with all the stakeholders of the market was held on July 9, the market associations failed to comply with the directions discussed in the meeting.

It was discussed in the meeting that market associations would issue ID cards for all the shopkeepers. The police were to allow only those shopkeepers who have these cards. Further, it was also decided that shopkeepers would ensure the porch area in front of their shops are free from encroachment and only limited staff would be deployed inside the shops.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashok Randhawa, President of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, said although shopkeepers have been following Covid norms, social distancing is difficult to be maintained with a number of unauthorised vendors and hawkers in the market. He said efforts are in place to follow Covid-19 protocols and added that over 30 civil defence volunteers have been deployed to maintain strict vigil.

Export Market, which makes up a huge part of the market, comprises 200 shops and is located at the heart of the market.

Randhawa further said that he will meet with the SDM to discuss the matter, and hoped that they will be able to find a permanent solution to the issue of overcrowding.