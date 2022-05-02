Centre to appoint nodal officer to verify claims of slum dwellers in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will appoint a nodal officer to draw up a report on the 172 families living in slum clusters due for demolition in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area to verify their claims seeking rehabilitation.

A bench presided by Justice K M Joseph recorded the submission that it will be open for petitioners to submit details regarding the location of jhuggis, duration of their stay in that location, any document supporting their stay, details of family members, income details and vocation to the nodal officer.

The court said that the details should be made available to the nodal officer in ten days and added that it will be open to the official to carry out physical verification of all aspects.

Hearing a plea by some of the residents, the apex court had on April 25 asked the Centre not to take any coercive action to remove the slum dwellers and sought its reply on the matter.

On Monday, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the residents, referred to the Supreme Court ruling in the Olga Tellis case about the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in case of demolition of their shanties. However, the bench – also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy – pointed out that the ruling has been diluted and that there has to be a balancing of rights to deal with the problem.

The court said that the land in Delhi is valuable in terms of development activities and each time a similar problem comes up, there should be balancing with vigilant checks by officers.

Justice Joseph suggested that “the proper thing would be… if you did proper survey and checks and find how many of them have been living for how long and then pass a proper order”.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj then said that the government will appoint a nodal officer. “Let them give details of the person, etc. Once these things are done, other things can be worked out,” he added. The court will hear the matter again in July.