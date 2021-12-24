To control crowds at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, shops to open on odd-even basis this weekend

Shops and street vendors at Sarojini Nagar Market will follow odd-even operations on Saturday and Sunday, after large crowds of shoppers were seen at the market over the past few days.

An order to this effect was passed by Vasant Vihar SDM Ankur Prakash Meshram on Friday, in order to “prevent the market from becoming a super spreader for Covid-19.”

Some shops will open on Saturday, while others will open on Sunday, depending on the numbering, said Kuldeep Singh Sawhney, president, Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association.

A meeting of all stakeholders of Sarojini Nagar Market was held on Friday. It was decided at the meeting that the Director (Enforcement) of the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Station House Officer, Sarojini Market, will ensure that no unauthorised vendors are operating in the market and that there are no encroachments. They are also required to ensure that entry to the market is only from gate number 1, 3 and 5, and exit from gate number 2, 2A and 4.

All shopkeepers are required to ensure their staff is vaccinated.

Representatives of market associations will take full responsibility for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour.