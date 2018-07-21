Delhi: Sari stuck in machine, factory worker decapitated

The victim, Shanti, had been working at a bubble wrap making factory for the past three years. The victim, Shanti, had been working at a bubble wrap making factory for the past three years.

A 59-year-old woman’s head was severed from her body when she came in contact with an uncased grinder machine in Narela’s Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Wednesday. The victim, Shanti, had been working at a bubble wrap making factory for the past three years. According to police, her sari got stuck in the rotating grinder and she suffered fatal injuries within seconds.

“Her sari was sucked into the grinder machine, and her head was severed. There was no one who could have saved the woman at that time. We were informed by a passerby, who was tipped off about the incident by a factory worker,” said a police officer.

Police said a case was registered under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery ) and 304-(a) (causing death by negligence).

Several trade unions and factory workers called for a strike, asking police to arrest the factory owner under charges of murder.

