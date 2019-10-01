Delhi: Sanjay Singh asks BJP to look at Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam

Under fire from the BJP, the AAP Monday fielded its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Rituraj Govind, both Purvanchalis, to counter the onslaught.

“The party that makes people of UP-Bihar die in Maharashtra, Gujarat; makes millions of UP-Bihar people homeless by implementing NRC in Assam and declaring them foreigners in their own country, has suddenly become worried about Purvanchalis,” said Singh.

“CM Kejriwal made a simple statement that people from UP and Bihar come to Delhi for better treatment because the Delhi government has improved the health sector,” he added.

“The AAP government has worked hard to empower the people of UP and Bihar who live in Delhi. But the BJP has tortured the people of Purvanchal and thrown them out from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat. When people of UP and Bihar were being tortured in Surat, (Delhi BJP chief) Manoj Tiwari never spoke against it. When people of UP and Bihar were tortured in Ahmedabad, then neither the PM nor the Home Minister spoke a single word,” Singh said.

He went on to refer to the deaths of infants due to encephalitis in Eastern UP’s Gorakhpur. “Many infant deaths also took in place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The BJP is bringing up such absurd issues to divert attention from the case of a rape committed by BJP leader Chinmayanand or from the issue of the flood in UP and Bihar,” he said.