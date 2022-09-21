Scuffle between woman, beautician at Delhi Salon over ‘botched-up’ eyebrow treatment

Two women got into a scuffle at a salon in South Delhi’s INA Market Tuesday afternoon over a “botched-up” eyebrow treatment and both were booked, said the police.

The police said the customer, 48, alleged that she was bitten on her arm while the beautician, 26, said her clothes were torn.

The police said they received a PCR call after the fight and rushed to the spot where they found the two women. The customer, a resident of NBCC, Kidwai Nagar, said she had come for eyebrow threading and the beautician was assigned to do the job.

“The woman did not like the eyebrow work and an argument broke out between the two. It escalated to a fight. We have been told that the beautician beat up the woman and bit her on the arm. The beautician’s parents also abused the woman. It was revealed that the woman also beat up the beautician and tore her clothes,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

Both the women were taken to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and the police later took their written complaints.

The police booked the beautician under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman and assaulting with weapon. They booked the other woman under sections of causing hurt and wrongful restraint. They said both the cases were being investigated and no arrests were made yet.