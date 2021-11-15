Delhi: Salary protests rock North MCD yet again

The North civic body is staring at yet another strike with resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital joining nurses for a half-day pen down protest against salary delay from Monday, and the Confederation of MCD Employees Union threatening to follow suit.

Salaries of doctors, nurses, and other staff of health facilities under the North MCD, including Hindu Rao, have been delayed for three months. Nurses at Hindu Rao have been on a half-day strike for a week now.

Dr Tanuraj Tyagi, president of the hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association, said, “From Monday, we will be holding protests from 9 am for three-and-half-hours for the next three days. Our salary has been delayed for 90 days.” He added that the association will be holding talks with doctors of other hospitals soon to join the strike.

Indumati Jamwal, head of the Nurses’ Welfare Association at the hospital, said the protest will not end till a permanent solution is found and added that staff can even go on a complete strike. She said nurses of other hospitals will join them in the coming days.

A P Khan, convenor of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, which is an umbrella body of MCD staff, said token protests are happening in hospitals and schools but “we will soon unite and hold a combined protest if the situation is not resolved in next few days”.



This could intensify the health crisis in the city which is seeing an increase in the number of dengue patients in the past one month. Nine deaths and over 2,700 cases have been reported so far. The North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors and 1,500 nursing officers.

The situation also led to a political slugfest between the AAP and BJP.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “If the MCD makes BJP leaders pay for hoardings they have put up for free, then salary and pension dues can be given to all employees. The Delhi government has paid the MCD every penny due but BJP drafting a massive plot to defame it.”

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back: “There is no doubt that MCD employees are facing economic hardships due to excessive delays in their salaries, but they know the Delhi government withholding municipal funds is the reason.”