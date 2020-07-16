Delhi: Salary for 3 months not paid, Hindu Rao docs approach L-G

At a protest by Hindu Rao hospital staff last month At a protest by Hindu Rao hospital staff last month

Doctors at North MCD’s Hindu Rao hospital, which is now a Covid facility, have written to Lt-Governor Anil Baijal stating that their salaries are yet to be paid despite the court intervening in the matter.

The Residents Doctors’ Association said this has become a trend in North MCD hospitals. “Presently, salaries have not been paid for three months and now it is a basic violation of human rights, Medical Council of India norms along with contempt of court as per the court’s judgement,” the letter said.

In a hearing last month, taking note of instances of non-payment of salary to doctors treating Covid-19 patients, the Supreme Court told the Centre that the country cannot afford to have dissatisfied soldiers in the war against the pandemic, and asked authorities to go the extra mile to raise funds for them.

RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said, “After the court order, we were expecting that the complete salary will come in 15 days. Doctors are now saying they will have to resort to no work, no pay. As last resort, we have written to L-G.”

General secretary Sagar Deep said, “We were given salaries for March and April after court order but that of May, June and July is pending.”

Over the last few months, healthcare workers at Hindu Rao and three other North MCD facilities — Rajan Babu TB Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, and Girdhari Lal Maternity hospital — have staged protests against the salary delay.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said the corporation has halted all expenses, and is focusing only on paying salaries:

“The Covid crisis has led to a fund crunch from different heads like property tax, parking and other resources. We are trying to give them money as soon as possible and also increase avenues to boost resources.”

North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers across its medical facilities. All of their salaries are delayed.

