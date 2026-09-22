Delhi realtor’s death: Court pulls up Gurugram Police over ‘cryptic’ response
Reply filed by Sub Inspector Chandgi Ram from Badshahpur police station “appears to be cryptic and not in compliance of order dated 20.09.2026”, Duty Judge Anam Rais Khan of Saket court said in an order dated September 22.
The court directed the SHO of Badshahpur police station to file a fresh response before the next hearing on September 24. It sought a detailed response on the complete trail of the unidentified body, delayed ZIPNET records and CCTV footage. (File)
A Delhi court on Tuesday pulled up the Gurugram Police for filing a “very cryptic” response to its directions seeking records related to the death of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda and ordered fresh compliance.
Reply filed by Sub Inspector Chandgi Ram from Badshahpur police station “appears to be cryptic and not in compliance of order dated 20.09.2026”, Duty Judge Anam Rais Khan of Saket court said in an order dated September 22.
The court directed the SHO of Badshahpur police station to file a fresh response before the next hearing on September 24. It sought a detailed response on the complete trail of the unidentified body, delayed ZIPNET records and CCTV footage.
The issue of the ZIPNET records is significant as Yuvraj’s details, including a photograph, were uploaded by the Delhi Police on the interstate police database on September 12, two days after Gurugram Police recovered an unidentified body – which later turned out to be Yuvraj’s – from a drain in Badshahpur. However, the body was cremated on September 14 without being identified.
It remained unclear whether Gurugram Police checked the ZIPNET entry or whether the local ‘Hue and Cry Notice’ it had issued after the body was recovered was circulated to neighbouring police forces.
The court order came on an application filed by Yuvraj’s sister, who raised concerns over the handling of his body by the Gurugram Police and alleged that vital forensic evidence and his personal belongings were mishandled or destroyed during the cremation.
The sister had sought production and preservation of various records, articles, and digital/electronic materials held by the Badshahpur police station. These included documents relating to the discovery, recovery and identification of the body; postmortem proceedings; biological and DNA samples; forensic reports; photographs, videos and associated metadata; and documentation concerning the cremation of the body on September 14.
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She also sought details of articles recovered from the body and their chain of custody, ZIPNET entries and communication logs, as well as digital messages exchanged between police officers and the family.
Appearing for the sister, senior advocate Amit Prasad told the court that there were alleged irregularities in the handling of the body. “Instead of calling my clients to the police station during the identification process, they were sent photographs of someone else’s corpse, and when they denied it was the person, the photographs were deleted,” he said.
The primary accused in the death of Yuvraj, who was killed on September 6, are his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva.
Police have alleged that Yuvraj met Anya and Sanyam in Gurugram, where he was shot inside their car. The two allegedly kept his body in the vehicle for two days before dumping it in a drain in Badshahpur on September 8. The body was recovered on September 10.
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Police further alleged that after the murder, Anya and Sanyam travelled to Vrindavan, eventually reaching Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, from where the two were arrested.
Police have also said that three other cases are pending against Anya and Sanyam. A cheating case was registered at Parliament Street police station following a complaint by a Punjab National Bank employee. Another cheating case was registered in Greater Noida, while a third case was registered at Shahdara police station on a complaint by Sanyam’s first wife alleging domestic violence.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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