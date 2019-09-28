Delhi: Saket court judge robbed by ‘thak thak’ gang

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly stole a bag from the car of an additional sessions judge posted at Saket Court. Police suspect the involvement of the ‘thak thak’ gang, notorious for knocking on car windows to distract its occupants or mislead them to step out of their vehicle.

Police said the incident took place in Okhla when the ASJ was driving towards the Saket Court Judge Residential Complex .

“She was returning home when two bike-borne men started following her car. When she reached near the Sarita Vihar underpass, the men signalled that the rear side of the car had a problem, but she kept on driving. When she stopped at a red light, the accused broke the window of the car and took her purse, which had ATM cards and some money in it,” a senior officer said.

Usually, members of such gangs ask people to stop to check their vehicle. Once they step out, the culprits grab what they can and flee. ens