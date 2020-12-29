Delhi: Saket court advocate held for hit and run that killed 1

A 54-year-old advocate, who practises in the Saket Court, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case, in which a man died, Saturday night.

The advocate has been identified as Rahul Shrivastav. Police said he was coming from his friend’s house in Defence Colony and going to his home in Greater Kailash 1 when the incident took place.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that around 10 pm, a PCR call was received from BP Marg that a Toyota Yaris had hit two men who were crossing the road. “The accused was under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

A police officer said that Shrivastav’s alcohol level was 228 mg per 100 ml of blood — over seven times higher than the permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The identity of the victim, who was in his 50s, is yet to be ascertained, said police. The second person, a 75-year-old man identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was injured in the accident. “He is recuperating at AIIMS hospital,” said a police officer.

Thakur said that after hitting the two men, Shrivastav fled the spot. Police said the advocate parked the car a little ahead and walked away. “Through the car, we could figure out his address. He was arrested the same night,” said police.

A case under IPC sections 279, 304A, 337, and under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.