Saket building collapse: Day after arrest, owner sent to three days of police custody

After hearing brief arguments from both sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class Nirmala Singh of Saket Court sent Sejwal to three days of police custody. (Express Photo)

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the 71-year-old owner of a building in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area near Saket Metro station, which collapsed on Saturday killing six people, to three days of police custody.

“He’s the owner of the building…we need to see the ownership record. Apart from him, other accused are absconding. The previous builder also did illegal construction. The owner knows his name…we want to track him down,” the police submitted in court.

The owner, Karambir Sejwal, was arrested on Monday, two days after the collapse that killed five engineering and medical graduates and the owner of a makeshift canteen adjacent to the building. According to the police, this building was allegedly undergoing illegal construction.