Saket building collapse: Day after arrest, owner sent to three days of police custody

Immediately after the collapse, the MCD suspended two junior officials.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 07:05 PM IST
After hearing brief arguments from both sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class Nirmala Singh of Saket Court sent Sejwal to three days of police custody.After hearing brief arguments from both sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class Nirmala Singh of Saket Court sent Sejwal to three days of police custody. (Express Photo)
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A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the 71-year-old owner of a building in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area near Saket Metro station, which collapsed on Saturday killing six people, to three days of police custody.

“He’s the owner of the building…we need to see the ownership record. Apart from him, other accused are absconding. The previous builder also did illegal construction. The owner knows his name…we want to track him down,” the police submitted in court.

The owner, Karambir Sejwal, was arrested on Monday, two days after the collapse that killed five engineering and medical graduates and the owner of a makeshift canteen adjacent to the building. According to the police, this building was allegedly undergoing illegal construction.

Also Read | In Saket building collapse, aspirations, ambitions meet a tragic end

“A case was registered under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. No evidence has come in yet… this building was in an area that is flocky. My own office was in that area,” argued advocate Rajiv Mohan who appeared for the accused.

After hearing brief arguments from both sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class Nirmala Singh of Saket Court sent Sejwal to three days of police custody.

Sejwal, who was absconding after the incident, was traced to his farmhouse in Green Avenue, in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday.

According to the police, he owns several properties in the Saidulajab area, which he has rented out to businesses and individuals.

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During the collapse on Saturday, five medical and engineering graduates and the owner of a makeshift canteen where the students were eating were killed after the building on Westend Marg in Saidulajab came down in a heap of rubble. According to the police’s submissions in court, multiple others were injured as well.

Saidulajab is an urban village adjacent to Saket Metro station, populated with paying guest (PG) accommodations and small private offices.

Also Read | Saket tragedy triggers MCD action: Owners of six buildings sent notices

Legally, structures in this area cannot exceed ground plus three storeys. However, two additional floors were being built in the collapsed building.

Immediately after the collapse, the MCD suspended two junior officials, Assistant Engineer Sudesh Singh Chauhan and Junior Engineer Amar Jain, of Building Department 2 of its South Zone jurisdiction.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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