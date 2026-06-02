Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested, police say family has several properties in area

Karambir Sejwal, who had been missing since the tragedy on Saturday evening, was traced to his farmhouse in Green Avenue, Church/ Mall Road in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said.

Written by: Pragynesh, Alok Singh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 05:18 AM IST
Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested, police say family has several properties in areaCollapsed building site at Saket, during the thirds l day of rescue mission by Fire department, Police and NDRF, at New Delhi on Monday, June 01, 2026. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Two days after a building undergoing allegedly illegal additions collapsed in South Delhi killing six people, the Delhi Police said on Monday that they had arrested the 71-year-old owner, Karambir Sejwal.

Sejwal, who had been missing since the tragedy on Saturday evening, was traced to his farmhouse in Green Avenue, Church/ Mall Road in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said.

Sejwal’s family owns several properties in the Saidulajab area, which it has rented out to businesses and individuals, police said. A sign, allegedly put up by Sejwal’s family, at the mouth of the lane in which the building stood, says “Zaildar Estate”. Police sources said the family likely had powerful “political connections”.

Read | Saket building collapse: Police had flagged illegal construction to MCD in March
5 medical, engineering students among 6 killed in Delhi building collapse Family members of those trapped, at the building collapse site in New Delhi. (Express photo by Shreya Singhai)

Five medical and engineering graduates and the owner of a makeshift canteen in which the students were eating, were killed after the building on Westend Marg in Saidulajab came down in a heap of rubble — with chunks of concrete crushing the tin-roof eatery.

Saidulajab, an urban village located next to Saket Metro station, is packed with paying guest (PG) accommodations and small private offices, and is a hub for outstation students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

Read | In Saket building collapse, aspirations, ambitions meet a tragic end

Structures in this area cannot legally have more than ground plus three storeys. Two additional floors were being built in the building.

Saket building collapsed Family members and friends of those feared trapped wait anxiously for updates
outside the debris site. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

The MCD has suspended two junior officials, Assistant Engineer Sudesh Singh Chauhan and Junior Engineer Amar Jain, of Building Department 2 of its South Zone jurisdiction.

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According to sources, Sejwal’s father was a large local landowner who owned multiple plots in Saidulajab and its surrounding areas, and had divided the properties among his three sons. Police are yet to establish the current ownership of all these individual properties.

Read | He sold his land for daughter’s medical dream. Rajasthan farmer returns home with her body

The construction of two additional storeys in the building had been ongoing for the past few months, and the work had been contracted to one Manish Khatri, owner of an establishment called Khatri properties. Khatri, who works in areas across southwest Delhi, is yet to be traced.

SS310526Building collapsed01 saket Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits the site. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

“Karambir owns multiple properties in Delhi, and usually lives off the rents from them. He allowed the construction of the additional floors despite knowing about the norms he was flouting,” said a police official.

Read | Students mourn ‘Parvati Aunty’, she went back to help those trapped in debris

MCD officials have said that a survey of highrise buildings would be carried out, and “if any violation is found and the explanation is unsatisfactory”, the premises would be sealed, evacuated, or demolished.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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