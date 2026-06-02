Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested, police say family has several properties in area

Collapsed building site at Saket, during the thirds l day of rescue mission by Fire department, Police and NDRF, at New Delhi on Monday, June 01, 2026. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two days after a building undergoing allegedly illegal additions collapsed in South Delhi killing six people, the Delhi Police said on Monday that they had arrested the 71-year-old owner, Karambir Sejwal.

Sejwal, who had been missing since the tragedy on Saturday evening, was traced to his farmhouse in Green Avenue, Church/ Mall Road in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said.

Sejwal’s family owns several properties in the Saidulajab area, which it has rented out to businesses and individuals, police said. A sign, allegedly put up by Sejwal’s family, at the mouth of the lane in which the building stood, says “Zaildar Estate”. Police sources said the family likely had powerful “political connections”.