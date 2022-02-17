Safety fears: 40 families in society asked to vacate

A week after a portion of the sixth floor collapsed at Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon’s sector 109, prompting the government to order structural audits of several societies, the district administration Wednesday directed residents of NBCC Green View group housing society, constructed by state-owned construction firm NBCC in sector 37-D, to vacate houses by March 1 on the grounds of safety.

A structural audit by IIT Delhi in October 2021 had declared the buildings unsafe and asked residents to vacate within 2 months. The deputy commissioner held a joint meeting with residents and officials of National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) Wednesday.

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, said that considering safety of people, 40 families had been asked to vacate by March 1. “NBCC will bear shifting cost, in case families do not wish to stay in alternate accommodation suggested by NBCC, they can rent a flat as per convenience and rent cost will be borne by NBCC,” he said. “For residents who want to take refund for flats, district administration will order NBCC to refund in a month with lawful interest.”

Residents said they wanted a legally binding assurance. G Mohanty, president, association of apartment owners, NBCC Green View Group Housing , said, “We’re apprehensive NBCC won’t easily refund money. We appeal to administration to obtain a legally binding assurance.” ENS