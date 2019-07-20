Delhi: Safdarjung Tomb lights up

On Friday evening, Safdarjung Tomb became the third ASI-protected monument in Delhi to be illuminated, after Red Fort and Purana Qila. Last year, the ASI had embarked on a project to restore and highlight the architectural beauty of important Mughal-era monuments. Next up are Qutab Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort.

“We are working towards offering the youth an opportunity to know the history and culture of the country better, and to encourage a sense of shared identity,” Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi urged the Ministry and the ASI to also create facilities for “coffee and sandwiches for visitors” at monuments.

To highlight the architecture of the 17th Century monument, including arches and minarets, 213 technologically advanced LED lights are being used. These will consume 62% less electricity as compared to conventional light fixtures. This will cast programmed light on domes, ramparts, minarets, arches and balconies from different directions to highlight architectural details.

The new illumination comprises simple yellow and static lighting that accentuates the monument’s silhouette.

The duration of the illumination will be from 7.30 pm to 11 pm, at a monthly cost of Rs 9,000, said Rajendra Dehuri of ASI’s Delhi Circle, adding that only warm lights have been used since they won’t adversely affect the monument’s facade.

In 2010, during the Commonwealth Games, the tomb was illuminated by the ITDC at a cost of Rs 3 crore. It was discontinued soon after, owing to a lack of manpower to maintain late hours.