Delhi: Safdarjung hospital’s Anesthesia department to cancel elective surgeries due to oxygen shortage

The department of Anesthesia at Centre-run Safdarjung hospital has issued a notice to not perform any elective surgeries “due to deficiency of oxygen supply” in the hospital. The notice issued by the head of the department, Dr. G Usha has been marked to the medical superintendent and other heads of the departments of the hospital.

“This is an urgent request,” stated the notice issued on Monday by Dr. Usha. However, a senior doctor at the hospital said that the final decision will be taken by the medical superintendent of the hospital.

“The department has put in a request but the decision will be taken by the medical superintendent. We are waiting for the final order,” said the doctor.

If at all implemented, this will be the first hospital in Delhi to cancel elective surgeries owing to the shortage of oxygen in the hospital. Several hospitals have been complaining about the increasing pressure on the central oxygen pipeline due to the rising demand in the number of people getting hospitalised.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city with many hospitals facing trouble in getting the adequate supply of the oxygen. In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Kejriwal has asked him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen in the city on a daily basis.