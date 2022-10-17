Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital submits Rs 1,200 crore proposal for mother and child wing, hostels

After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has submitted a fresh proposal worth Rs 1,200 crore to the Centre to construct a maternity and childcare facility as well as hostels on its campus, officials said.

According to the medical superintendent of the hospital Dr B L Sherwal, the proposal has been sent again as construction work could not begin earlier due to several constraints posed by the pandemic. He added that the construction of the super-specialty block and emergency ward was completed four years ago, but that of the maternity and childcare wing was brought to a halt.

While the wing is proposed to be set up at a cost of Rs 900 crore, the remaining Rs 300 crore will be for the construction of a hostel with 600 rooms for resident doctors and a nursing hostel with 1,000 rooms. “The hostel project will begin by next year after getting approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other statutory bodies. It is expected to be completed in about two years,” said Dr Sherwal.

With one of the busiest obstetrics and gynaecology departments in the city, Safdarjung Hospital sees around 100 deliveries each day, accounting for nearly 10% of the total births in the national capital.

In July this year, a 20-year-old woman delivered her baby on the road inside the Safdarjung hospital compound, a few steps away from a dustbin. Five doctors from the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the hospital were debarred from duty after the incident.