Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital opens state-of-the-art dialysis unit, extends Nephrology OPD timings

The haemodialysis unit is the first-of-its-kind in a central government hospital in Delhi to be equipped with online haemodiafiltration (HDF) machines. This unit will also provide dialysis facilities to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) patients.

According to Safdarjung Hospital authorities, the initiative will provide a quality haemodialysis facility to kidney patients. (Express File Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The central government-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi Wednesday started a state-of-the-art haemodialysis unit (to purify the blood of kidney patients) in its super specialty block.

The hospital also announced to run a Nephrology OPD on a daily basis and also extended the dialysis timings up to 8 pm.

This haemodialysis unit is the first of its kind in a central government hospital in Delhi to be equipped with online haemodiafiltration (HDF) machines. This unit will also provide dialysis facilities to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) patients.

According to hospital authorities, the initiative will provide a quality haemodialysis facility to kidney patients.

“This will expedite the kidney transplant programme in the hospital,” said Dr Himanshu Verma, head of the department of Nephrology.

The OPD timings have also been raised till 8 pm which will run daily.

Dr B L Sherwal, medical superintendent at the hospital, has also asked Dr Verma to be ready to provide for 24X7 dialysis services in near future.

Dr Sherwal told The Indian Express that for now there are a total of 20 beds for dialysis and the timing has also been extended. “Earlier, the timing for dialysis was from 9 am to 4 pm, but now it has been extended to 8 pm,” he added.

He further said that now more patients will be able to get dialysis. “Want to get it 24 hours. We will augment more manpower as well,” he said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
