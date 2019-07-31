Delhi: Safdarjung doctor found dead at home

A 30-year-old junior resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital was found dead at his Lajpat Nagar residence Tuesday morning. Dr Sudhanshu Singh, who was pursuing his post-graduation in anaesthesia at the government hospital, was found in his room with an injection sticking out of his arm, police said.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “A call was received from the doctor’s flatmate, Dr Rudra, a junior resident at LNJP Hospital, at 8.51 am about a locked door and foul smell emanating from Singh’s room.”

Biswal said, “Dr Rudra hails from Goa and had gone there for a visit. He returned to Delhi around 2.30 am Tuesday. He claimed that he went straight to his room as it’s closest to the entrance of the house. At 8 am the next day, the domestic help told Rudra that Singh hadn’t opened the door on Monday.”

“Police broke open Singh’s door. His sister, who lives in Gurgaon, was also present there. His body was lying on a mattress in a decomposed state, with an injection administered in his arm. Empty vials of medicine were found in the dustbin,” said Biswal. Prima facie, it appears that Singh died Sunday, said police.

Singh hailed from UP’s Mughalsarai and was pursuing his MD from Safdarjung Hospital since 2017. The post-mortem will be done Wednesday at AIIMS. Biswal said that he was at work till Sunday morning and did not show up on Monday.

According to his colleagues at Safdarjung hospital, Singh was at work Sunday.

One of his colleagues told The Indian Express, “On Sunday, he managed patients and seemed to be in a happy mood. He was an introvert, who never shared his problems or complained about anything. He diligently did his work, usually with a smile on his face.”

“It’s a case of suspected suicide and more will be revealed when the post-mortem report is out. All angles are being explored. No suicide note has been recovered so far,” said a police officer. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, said police.