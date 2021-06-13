Delhi: Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from June 15

A young woman receives her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available in Delhi from next week at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, with the tentative roll-out date scheduled for June 15.

The first phase of the Sputnik V roll-out by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

An Apollo Delhi spokesperson stated that they are expecting that the programme will begin on Tuesday June 15, but can only be finalised when the consignment arrives, expected on Monday evening.

According to the pricing schedule issued by the central government, the price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs. 1145, which is less than the maximum price for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs. 1410.

So far, a total 60,79,917 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, of which 14,40,721 are second doses.