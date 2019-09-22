Delhi: Running from thieves, man mistaken for child lifter, killed

Over two weeks after he was beaten up over suspicion of child lifting in a North West Delhi colony, a 27-year-old man died early Saturday morning at Safdarjung Hospital. The man has been identified as Govind, a daily wage labourer.

DCP (North west) Vijayanta Arya said, “The incident took place on September 3 at Jailerwala Bagh, and an attempt to murder case was registered against three men at Ashok Vihar police station. The men were arrested on September 4.”

Police said that in his statement, Govind said he was beaten up by residents of Jailerwala Bagh when he hid on a terrace to escape two men who wanted to rob him.

An officer said, “The men who allegedly beat him assumed he was a thief or a child lifter.” They have been identified as Yashwant Kumar (35), Rakesh Yadav (22) and Phool Chand (69).

The victim’s brother, Bhim Singh, said that he and Govind lived with their mother in Wazirpur Industrial Area. “Early morning on September 3, Govind went to relieve himself near the railway line and was stopped by two men with knives. They attempted to rob him and he ran to save his life and reached Jailerwala Bagh,” he told The Indian Express.

Singh said his brother told him that he knocked on the doors of several homes to seek shelter, but no one opened the door. He said, “Govind climbed a terrace of a home and hid there, and then someone opened the door and spotted him. More people gathered and started beating him up with bats and sticks and accused him of child kidnapping… then they left him to die. I found out at 7 am when people saw his bloodied body.”

DCP Arya confirmed that this was the statement given by Govind to the police on the day of the incident.

Govind was employed at a shoe factory in Wazirpur Industrial area. He earned around Rs 7,000 a month and took care of his mother and brother. His post-mortem was conducted Saturday.

Singh alleged that his brother didn’t receive regular treatment at a slew of government hospitals they took him to, and that on September 3 he was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital in Ashok Vihar and discharged soon after.

“Till September 17, he was at home and every day we took him to hospitals for treatment, but they kept asking us to go to another hospital. On September 17, he was finally admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died at 5 am… if he had received timely treatment, he might have survived,” he said.