Delhi: Ruckus in North MCD House over salary delay to doctors, staff

Doctors at North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital staged a pen-down strike for two-three hours on Tuesday morning against the salary delay, an issue that also rocked the civic body’s House meeting later in the day.

They have also launched an online campaign, posting pictures with the text — ‘Doctors on Covid duty, Unpaid Day 106, Hindu Rao Hospital Delhi’ —– on their social media since Monday, with the change in days being updated regularly. Dr Sagar Deep, general-secretary of the hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association, said doctors will be holding two-hour protests every day till their salaries are paid. “Those risking their lives are not being paid despite regular protests. We were last paid in June,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he “suspended” around 20 of the 30 AAP councillors for three house meetings for allegedly “misbehaving and creating ruckus” during its proceedings on Tuesday.

“The agenda was fixed for discussing salaries of employees, but they were creating commotion and demanding details of corruption allegations concerning a health officer, and details of money due to the North MCD by different agencies. They created a ruckus with the sole intention of not allowing any discussion,” Prakash said. North MCD’s opposition leader Vikas Goel said AAP leaders were not given time to speak and raise the issue of “corruption by a medical health officer”. “We also asked them to specify the agencies that owe money to the MCD, which they did not answer. They are only interested in blaming the Delhi government for everything,” he said.

Doctors and nurses in other North MCD-run hospitals have also been holding protests.

