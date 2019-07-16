Delhi: RTR flyover opens today

Having missed five deadlines, the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover will finally be thrown open to the public by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

The flyover will make the commute from South Delhi to Indira Gandhi International Airport easier. The flyover, 2.7-km-long, branches off the Munirka flyover and ends at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Outer Ring Road. It will cut down travel time of those going to the airport along with decongesting the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Munirka, Vasant Vihar and R K Puram.

The flyover project was commissioned in 2014 and was supposed to be thrown open in 2016-end. But a series of problems led to the delay. “Basic work on the flyover had ended in June and only the topping, signage and streetlights were remaining. All of that is now complete and the Chief Minister will inaugurate it on Tuesday morning,” said a senior PWD official.

The official also said that while trial runs started on the flyover earlier this month, the safety audit was completed last week. According to official estimates, over one lakh residents will benefit from the flyover on a daily basis.

Between 2014 and 2019, the flyover missed five completion deadlines. The project began in November 2014 with a budget of Rs 278 crore and was scheduled to be completed in 2016. Tree felling permissions and a court case filed by residents of the area resulted in initial delays. Issues between the PWD and the contractor also cropped up, with the former declaring that the contractor was not being able to fulfil financial commitments. Delays by the contractor finally resulted in a Rs 27.8-crore penalty being slapped by the PWD.

The flyover was finally built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore.