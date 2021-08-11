Delhi: Now, take your learner’s licence test from home as ‘faceless services’ at RTOs go online

All but two services offered by regional transport offices in the city went online Wednesday as the transport department’s “faceless services” were flagged off.

This includes online learner’s licence tests, vehicle registration, permits, etc.

The two services for which a person will have to visit the RTO are the driving test for getting a licence and vehicle fitness certificates.

“With the launch of Faceless Services, initially, 33 major transport-related services will become online, covering almost 95 per cent of the applications. The launch of faceless services will provide freedom from long queues, brokers, middlemen at the RTO office to the people of Delhi. All the work can be done online sitting at home,” a statement issued by the CMO said. The government eventually plans to make provisions to process most services in the government departments online.

A five-month-long trial was earlier conducted where 3.5 lakh service requests were completed online.

The services offered include the online learner’s test. “The application draws demographic data and photos from the Aadhaar database and uses AI-based facial recognition (feature mapping) tool to ensure candidate credentials are correct. Additional security through video capturing of the applicant taking the test is being developed by NIC and will also be launched soon,” the statement said.

In the trial conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, 400 applications were received.

Kejriwal launched the service by locking up the RTO office at IP Estate. Apart from this, three other RTOs — Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Janakpuri — were closed on Wednesday. Helpdesks have been set up at these four locations for the time being.

“It is a massive step along with the direction of the technological revolution. Offices are now completely digitised, the files are digitised. Even the 1076 agent (doorstep delivery of services) won’t come to your doorstep for any papers. You just have to login to your computer and get all your work done. All services of the transport department are now digital, there is no need to collect documents and stand in lines, no need to take a holiday, no need to hire a middleman or agent. Just turn the computer on and do it,” he said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said one can call 1076, which is the number for doorstep delivery of services.

“We started the trial five months ago on February 19 and till now we have accepted more than 3.50 lakh service requests in a faceless manner. The success rate of the applications we are approving so far is more than 80 per cent and our rejection rate is less than one per cent… We will have three deputy commissioners sitting in Surajmal Vihar, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan, who will listen to the grievances of the people. You can also register your complaints there,” he said.

How it works:

Visit transport.delhi.gov.in

Apply for required DL/RC/Permit related service

Upload documents, pay fees online

Aadhaar-based authentication

Aadhaar-based e-sign

Service delivery through Speed Post/ Electronic mode (SMS link for downloading PDF documents on phone sent to citizen/DigiLocker/ m-Parivahan app)

Citizens can alternately call 1076, get service availed through a mobile sahayak through Delhi govt’s doorstep delivery of services scheme.

For queries or grievance, visit http://www.transport.delhi.gov.in, dial 1076, or use the Whatsapp chatbot @ 8588820000