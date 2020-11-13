Delhi: Rs 4.39 cr financial aid to sportspersons

CM felicitates a para athlete at the event. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The Delhi government Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 4.39 crore to 77 active sportspersons in the city under a special scheme to support their training.

A total of 708 persons had applied for assistance under the ‘Mission Excellence’ scheme launched in 2018.

Among those selected are sportspersons in athletics (25, including para athletes), badminton (1), basketball (1), boxing (3), judo (10), karate (4), kayaking and canoeing (1), pencak silat (1), sepak takraw (4), shooting (7), soft tennis (1), swimming (1), tennis (1), wrestling (10), and wushu (7).

“Our dream is that India will bring more medals than China in international games. We have made several plans, including building a Delhi Sports University, to fulfill this dream,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

