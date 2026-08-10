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DLF Camellias, Lutyens’ bungalow: How Delhi’s elite fell for a scam

From Amrita Shergill Marg to DLF Camellias, investigators allege a network used forged documents and fake bank deals to target wealthy property buyers.

6 B, Rajendra Nagar, accused Mohit Gogia’s last known address. (Photo Credit: Pragynesh)No. 9, Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi. (Photo Credit: Pragynesh)
Written by: Pragynesh
12 min readAug 10, 2026 11:51 AM IST First published on: Aug 10, 2026 at 07:20 AM IST

No. 9, Amrita Shergill Marg is one of the most exclusive addresses in Delhi. Minutes from the Prime Minister’s residence, embassies and Parliament, the Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow would almost never be expected to come up for sale.

Police said 38-year-old businessman Mohit Gogia, who has been arrested, allegedly used the luxury status of the property to pull off his biggest scam.

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