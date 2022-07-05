Delhi: Rs 153 crore NGT fine on Ansal Properties

The National Green Tribunal has directed Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd to pay environmental compensation of around Rs 153.50 crore for violation of norms at its property in Sushant Lok Phase-I, Gurgaon.

The violations that the NGT identified, in its order issued Monday, include “violation of statutory laws by not obtaining EC (environment clearance), consent to establish, consent to operate”, and illegal extraction of groundwater. A penalty has also been imposed for discharge of untreated sewage or partly treated sewage directly in a stormwater drain, encroachment on land meant for the green belt, non-compliance with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, and non-compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

For extraction of groundwater from 39 borewells without approval from the Central Ground Water Authority, the tribunal has asked the builder to pay around Rs 4.97 crore. The highest penalty (around Rs 98.53 crore) was imposed for discharge of untreated/partially treated sewage into a stormwater drain. For violation of the provision with regard to environment clearance, a Rs 30 crore fine has been imposed.

The penalty, which is to be deposited by the builder in three months, is to be used for “restoration” of environment in the area.