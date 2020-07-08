Delhi: Rs 1.15 cr collected from Covid defaulters so far

As per the L-G’s order, in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under IPC section 188 would be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer.( File) As per the L-G’s order, in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under IPC section 188 would be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer.( File)

Over the previous month, Delhi Police has collected fines amounting to Rs 1.15 crore from prosecuting 24,629 people found flouting Covid-19 quarantine rules, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and spitting in public places in the capital.

In June, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal approved rules for imposing a Rs 500 challan to crack down on those violating rules of safety protocol to prevent the spread of the virus. SHOs across the 15 police districts were directed not to be lax with violators, as, initially, police had let many off with a warning. The districts presented the data compiled to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava in a crime review meeting last week.

Until July 2, data shows the maximum challans were issued in the Southwest district and Rs 18,55,500 was recovered as fine. “Southwest Delhi Police has prosecuted 2,699 people for not wearing masks, 921 for violating social distancing norms and 91 for spitting in public places. This was followed by the Outer district, which recovered Rs 12,35,000 after challaning 2,034 people for not wearing masks, 327 for flouting social distancing norms and 109 for spitting,” said a senior police officer said. DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya told The Indian Express they identified areas where a maximum number of people were violating norms: “We increased police presence over a period in all these areas and started prosecuting violators. We observed that people in residential colonies, near parks and roads were flouting norms.”

Data also shows the Outer North district recovered Rs 11,38,500 after issuing challans to 1,708 people for not wearing masks, 487 for social distancing and 82 for spitting. “The New Delhi district recovered the lowest— Rs 3,71,000 from 668 people. The East district is the only where no one was prosecuted for spitting,” said the officer.

As per the L-G’s order, in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under IPC section 188 would be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer. The orders will remain in force for a year from the date of publication of the notification.

