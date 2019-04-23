Delhi: RPF officer dies trying to save woman, 3 children from approaching train

A 50-year-old constable posted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died while rescuing a woman and her three children from an incoming train, near the Azadpur-Adarsh Nagar railway station stretch, the RPF said Monday.

Constable Jagbir Singh Rana was hit by an incoming train on the adjacent track and sustained injuries to his head, arms and legs. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm, when Rana was on patrolling duty. He spotted a woman and children on the tracks and the incoming Hoshiyar Express. He pushed the woman and children onto the adjacent track, only to spot the Kalkaji-Shatabdi Express train approaching. He managed to get the family out of the way, but was hit instead,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Some residents of a slum cluster nearby witnessed the accident and found Rana bleeding on the tracks. One of them found the constable’s mobile phone and called the first person on the dialled call list, which turned out to be his son’s number. “I was told my father was injured in an accident. By the time I reached the tracks, I saw police clicking photos… They were taking down statements of the woman and her children. I stood and watched but did not really listen to them… my mind was racing, my father was dead,” Rohit, his son, said.

Following his death, Rana’s family has decided to donate his eyes. “My father worked day and night patrolling the railway tracks. The RPF and Northern Railways officials gave him utmost respect during his funeral. We donated his eyes as it will help another person,” Rohit told The Indian Express.

RPF Inspector General V K Dhaka and other senior officials held a wreath laying ceremony in Dayabasti, following which his body was taken to his native village in Sonepat’s Jatola village.

The constable joined the RPF in 1989 and was given two awards by Rail Rajya Mantri and Divisional Railway Manager. “He was a very hardworking RPF officer. We had forwarded his name for the awards,” said senior DSC officer (RPF) Rajiv Kumar Verma.

Rana is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Rohit, Rana’s elder son, is pursuing BA from MDU University in Sonepat and is in his final year, while his younger son is in school. His daughters are married. “It is going to be very difficult for us to survive now,” Rohit said.

The RPF and Northern Railways have told the family that they will do everything in their capacity to help them.